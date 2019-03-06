Macy’s Plans Annual Flower Show

“Journey to Paradisios” kicks off March 24 in three flagships
Posted March 6, 2019

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced the theme of this year’s annual flower show, which will be unveiled March 24 in three of its flagship stores.

“Journey to Paradisios” will be on display through April 7 in the department store chain’s New York flagship in Herald Square, Chicago flagship on State Street and in its San Francisco flagship at Union Square. 

press release describes the theme as “sci-fi splendor” celebrating “the wonder and mystery of the cosmos” through an immersive floral world with eccentrically landscaped landscapes. Each location’s in-store exhibit will feature more than 5000 plants and immerses visitors in the discovery of the new world “Paradisios,” complete with a nighttime rocket launch.

This year’s iteration continues the retailer’s 70-plus-year tradition of hosting the annual flower show.

