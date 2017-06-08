Macy’s Plans to Boost Bricks-and-Mortar Business

Macy’s (Cincinnati, Ohio) is exploring a variety of ways the retailer to improve its bricks-and-mortar business, from changing the array of products carried to the store experience itself.

For instance, the retailer is testing different “merchandise architectures” at 20 stores, including “extreme editing” of stockkeeping units at one store. Across the board, the company plans to increase the amount of exclusive products it carries from 29 percent currently up to 40 percent by 2020. This will include private brands, exclusives from market brands and capsule collections.

The company also plans to improve its store experience and, for example, is considering converting the rooftop of its Herald Square flagship into a destination such as a rooftop garden or a bar. It also intends to test self-checkout and offer more open-sell environments in its beauty and women’s shoes departments, reports Women’s Wear Daily.