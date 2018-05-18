Macy’s Reports Sales Growth

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced its latest quarterly results, which included a better-than-expected increase in overall sales by 3.6 percent.

That boost in numbers is being attributed to a number of factors, including a double-digit increase in digital sales following improvements to the company’s website and mobile app, according to CNNMoney.

The company has also seen a 10-percent increase in international tourist spending since last year. Consequently, the company is also making moves to improve its foreign business, particularly in China. It will be ending a joint venture with Fung Retailing (Hong Kong) and will instead have its team in San Francisco run its Chinese business. It will continue to have a presence on Alibaba’s (Hangzhou, China) Tmall, though.