Macy’s Revamps Loyalty Program

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has unveiled a revamped loyalty program, which specifically targets the retailer’s “very best customers” as a way to entice them to continue shopping at Macy’s rather than turn to other chains, reports Fortune.

For instance, shoppers who spend more than $1200 annually at the chain will get 5 percent back as a store credit, as well as free shipping. The company plans to introduce more features next year, which could include access to special events or trunk shows.

The tiered reward system will go into effect next week. This comes as the company has experienced 10 quarters of comparable sale declines.