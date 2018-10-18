Macy’s Rolls Out Virtual Reality

Cincinnati-based Macy’s is kicking off what will be the “largest VR rollout in retail industry.”

The investment in virtual reality technology is in an attempt to increase customer confidence in purchases and, thereby, reduce returns. The VR rollout will revolve around furniture purchases and is already in place in about 70 stores. Plans are in place to bring the services to about 20 more stores by January 2019.

By partnering with Marxent (St. Petersburg, Fla.), the technology allows the retailer to stock a full range of products in a dramatically smaller space, according to Chain Store Age. The retailer originally piloted the program in three stores, including its New York Herald Square flagship.