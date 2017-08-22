Macy’s Taps Hal Lawton as President

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has named Hal Lawton its new president.

Most recently, Lawton was senior vp at eBay North America (San Jose, Calif.) and has held positions at Home Depot (Atlanta) and McKinsey & Company (New York), according to a press release.

“This is a key step as we look to further transform the business and work through the volatility of today’s retail landscape,” said CEO Jeff Gennette. “Macy’s already has one of the strongest omnichannel businesses in the industry, and with Hal on the team, we will accelerate the integration of digital both online and in our stores to deliver the world-class experience our customers demand.”

Macy’s also announced it will be restructuring its merchandising operations, resulting in the layoff of 100 employees.