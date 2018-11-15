Macy’s Tests Smaller Stores

Cincinnati-based Macy’s announced that it is testing a new “neighborhood” store concept at four already-existing locations.

These locations operate with a smaller square footage, which, if successful, could save the retailer money as a result of lower staffing and inventory costs. According to CNBC, however, the retailer has not detailed how it will use the unused space, whether by leasing it to other brands or tenants.

These neighborhood stores—which are about 20 percent smaller than a typical Macy’s store—will reportedly have more self-service options, as well as a dedicates space for online-order pickup.

In addition to this new tactic, the retailer is also updating 350 other stores in its fleet with new features such as remodeled dressing rooms and in-store Starbucks (Seattle) coffee shops.