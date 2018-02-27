Macy’s Tops Earnings Expectations

Recent initiatives credited for the improvement
Posted February 27, 2018

Macy’s (Cincinnati) topped analysts’ expectations this morning, reporting higher earnings and same-store sales than expected. News of the better-than-expected performance caused the company’s stock to rise 10 percent in premarket trading.

Its earnings per share were $2.82, adjusted, compared to the $2.71 expected; its revenue was $8.67 billion, compared to analysts’ expected $8.68 billion; and same-store sales rose 1.3 percent, 0.1-percentage point higher than predicted.

The performance is a sign that its loyalty program, reduction of flash sales and selling off some of its real estate is paying off for the department store chain, according to CNBC.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.