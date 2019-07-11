Macy's Partners with Dick's Sporting Goods

Macy's (New York) opened its experiential concept store called Outdoor Story in 36 locations across the country on Tuesday, Footwear News reported.

Macy's partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods (Binghamton, N.Y.) and plant seed brand Miracle-Gro (Marysville, Ohio) to design Outdoor Story which features merchandise, outdoor supplies and lawn furniture from more than 70 brands. These stores are outfitted with elaborate greenery structures and lawn decorations.

This is the second experiential concept from Macy's. These stores will be open until September.