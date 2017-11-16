Macy's Unveils its Holiday Windows

Macy’s (Cincinnati) holiday windows are on display at its New York Herald Square flagship through Jan. 1, 2018.

The windows are themed, “The Perfect Gift Brings People Together.” The displays are described as “mood boards” that depict New York scenes and activities in preparation for the holidays, such as a living room with a Christmas tree and an urban ice skating rink. Another window features the New York transit system.

It takes eight months to build the sets and three weeks to install the displays, involving more than 100 workers, reports lohud. Some of the windows also integrate digital and interactive features, such as touchscreens on the window glass.