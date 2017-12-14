MadaLuxe Vault Opens in L.A.

MadaLuxe Group (Seal Beach, Calif.) has opened its first off-price luxury store, MadaLuxe Vault.

The 3000-square-foot space is located at the Citadel Outlets in Los Angeles and features an assortment of women’s and men’s products (including apparel, accessories and footwear) from about 20 luxury brands.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the move is a reflection of the two retail trends that are finding success right now: off-price and luxury. The company is bringing them both together in a way that it says isn’t being done in the U.S. very much.

The company anticipates opening additional locations—as many as five next year—but for now is focusing on this first location so that it can gain a “strategic vision” as it moves forward.