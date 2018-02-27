Madewell Debuts J.Crew Shops-in-Shop

Madewell (New York) has unveiled new shop-in-shops at six different J.Crew locations. Madewell’s collaboration with its parent company is aimed to provide its shoppers an experience with the brand in person.

The shops will include a denim focus, including denim bars for customization. At its New York location, customers can add patches or get their names stitched at no additional cost. Purchases will also include a free tote for a limited time.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the concept has debuted at New York’s The Shops at Columbus Circle; New Haven, Conn.’s Yale University; Jordan Creek, West Des Moines, Iowa; International Plaza, Tampa, Fla.; Aventura Mall, Miami; and Hanover, N.H.’s Dartmouth University.

J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler purchased the Madewell trademark in 2007 and sold it to J.Crew. The denim-focused brand has had a distribution deal with Nordstrom since 2015.