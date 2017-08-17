Madonna’s Skincare Line Launches in US

Barneys New York (New York) will be the exclusive retailer for MDNA Skin, Madonna’s skincare line that makes its U.S. debut next month.

Launched three years ago in Japan, the line includes face wash, masks, serums, rose mists and creams – many of which use water and fango clay from Montecatini, Italy, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“We were drawn to these products because of the innovation and technology behind them, and the ingredient-driven focus of the brand,” said Jennifer Miles, Barneys New York's vp, divisional merchandise manager, cosmetics.