Make Up For Ever Opens First Global Flagship

The makeup artistry brand opened its first global flagship store on Lexington Avenue in New York. The store has a strong concentration on in-store “edutainment,” with live makeup tutorials and a digitally enhanced beauty experience (shoppers can virtually try on products such as false lashes) that emphasizes peer-to-peer application trends. Designed by the retailer’s in-house team (with consultation on the customer journey from Amsterdam-based Uxus), the interior’s black and red color palette, meant to mimic a backstage environment, pops with vibrant accents, including a statement wall featuring oversized, sparkling lips, created with thousands of individual sequins.

This store opening originally appeared in the May 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.