Make Up For Ever Opens First Global Flagship

Debuted on Lexington Avenue in New York this past February
Posted May 17, 2017

The makeup artistry brand opened its first global flagship store on Lexington Avenue in New York. The store has a strong concentration on in-store “edutainment,” with live makeup tutorials and a digitally enhanced beauty experience (shoppers can virtually try on products such as false lashes) that emphasizes peer-to-peer application trends. Designed by the retailer’s in-house team (with consultation on the customer journey from Amsterdam-based Uxus), the interior’s black and red color palette, meant to mimic a backstage environment, pops with vibrant accents, including a statement wall featuring oversized, sparkling lips, created with thousands of individual sequins.

This store opening originally appeared in the May 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.

Specialty non-apparel

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.