Mall Owners Consider Bon-Ton Acquisition

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. (York, Pa.) is reportedly in talks with two mall owners, which are considering acquiring the company that declared bankruptcy in February.

According to Dayton Daily News, mall owners Washington Prime Group Inc. (Columbus, Ohio) and Namdar Realty Group (Great Neck, N.Y.) are talking to the company about the possible acquisition. This follows an extension of the company’s deadline for bids in its bankruptcy auction last week.

However, the vendor group still has the option of buying 210 stores that will remain after the company closes nearly 50 others this spring.