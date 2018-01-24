Manolo Blahnik to Debut Geneva Store

Manolo Blahnik (London) has plans to open a new store in Geneva in April. This will be its first store in Switzerland, as well as the company’s 14th stand-alone store.

The 860-square-foot store is located in an area of town along the central Rue de la Corraterie where the designer frequented when he attended the University of Geneva during the Sixties. The store is intended to feel like a salon and provide customers with an opportunity to relax.

The store was designed by Nick Leith Smith, who has been the brand’s long-standing architect, who designed it with geometry in mind, featuring contrasting stripes and polka dots. Furniture and store displays also feature rounded edges.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the store’s style features touches of Le Corbusier and Josef Hoffmann.