Manolo Blahnik to Open Geneva Store

Manolo Blahnik (London) has plans to open a new store in Geneva in April. This will be the brand's first store in Switzerland, as well as its 14th standalone store.

The 860-square-foot store is located in an area of town along the central Rue de la Corraterie, a chic street that Mr. Blahnik frequented when he attended the University of Geneva during the 1960s. It is intended to feel like a salon and provide customers with an opportunity to relax.

Designed by the brand’s long-standing architect, Nick Leith Smith, the outpost has geometry in mind and features contrasting stripes and polka dots. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the store’s style offers hints of Le Corbusier and Josef Hoffmann.