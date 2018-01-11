Marc Jacobs May Close London Store

Marc Jacobs (New York) is expected to close its last store in London as well other stores throughout Europe.

The brand’s London store is located on Mayfair’s Mount Street, and it also operates other stores in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Luxembourg, though no details were available as to which other locations are on the chopping block. (The brand’s Paris location is not expected to be affected by the closures.)

The brand’s clothing will still be available in other London stores including Selfridges (London) and Harvey Nichols (London).

According to Business of Fashion, the news comes from multiple sources, though the company has not confirmed any details, and is a result of “a larger restructuring at the brand.”