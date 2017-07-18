Marc Jacobs Names Ceo

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (Paris) announced that Eric Marechalle will be joining Marc Jacobs as its ceo. He will assume the post in the third quarter of the year, replacing Sebastian Suhl who is leaving the company “to pursue personal interests,” according to Women’s Wear Daily. Suhl joined the company in 2014.

Marechalle currently works as ceo for another of the company’s brands, Kenzo. His successor there has yet to be named.

LVMH’s ceo, Pierre-Yves Roussel, to whom Marechalle will report, said he will “give a new impetus” to the Marc Jacobs brand thanks to his “strong experience in brand management.”