Marie France Van Damme Coming to US

Marie France Van Damme (Hong Kong) will open its first store in the U.S. at the Pennsylvania Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The swimwear and resortwear retailer has eight boutiques worldwide, according to Women’s Wear Daily, and is favored among celebrities.

“Foot traffic is an important factor for my retail locations, and I felt that the constant stream of guests in and out of the Peninsula would provide the right visibility for the brand,” said Van Damme.