Marine Layer Launches Fully Recycled Capsule Collection

Marine Layer (San Francisco) has launched Re-Spun, the brand’s first capsule collection comprising men’s and women’s shirts made entirely from upcycled consumer T-shirts, reports WWD.

According to World Wear Project and WWD, the average American tosses 80 pounds of textile waste a year. Inspired by that waste, Marine Layer collected 75,000 shirts from consumers, both online or in store, to create its new capsule collection. Prices for the finished pieces vary from $52 to $92, WWD reports.

When Marine Layer originally called upon its customers to donate to the process, they reportedly received more than 5000 requests to send in old T-shirts within the first 24 hours.

Soon, according to WWD, the brand will go on a road trip with a pop-up mobile store made from a converted shipping container, which will travel on a 6 month tour promoting the Re-Spun program.