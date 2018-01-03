Marks & Spencer Sells Hong Kong Stores

Marks & Spencer (London) announced it is selling all 27 of its stores in Hong Kong and Macau, China. The sale of these outlets is part of the company’s attempts to turnaround and overhaul its business.

Al Futtaim (Dubai), which has been a franchise partner with the company for some time, is purchasing those stores for an undisclosed sum. Under the franchise agreement, those stores will retain the Marks & Spencer banner.

In total, Al Futtaim will now operate 72 Marks & Spencer outlets throughout Asia and the Middle East, reports The Guardian.