Marsh Talks to Potential Buyers

Marsh (Indianapolis) has announced that it is in talks with several potential buyers who are interested in purchasing the chain’s 44 remaining grocery stores. The parties have not been disclosed, however the company said that the interested buyers are currently doing their due diligence to review the company’s sales number, store locations and lease agreements.

On May 11, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It has until July 7 to find a buyer or those last stores will close, which would affect 2788 employees, reports The Indy Channel.