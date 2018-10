This golden-hued honeycomb pop-up for Danish jewelry brand Pandora was created by YourStudio’s (London) Melbourne outpost. Situated in Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall, “The Hive” included “humming hubs” that produced scents and sounds, scent-infused gold-plated flowers, and LED panels which imitated the movement of bees. Customers who entered left with an edible gold-laden ice cream cone – just adding to the multisensory experience.