Mattress Firm to Close 200 Stores

Mattress Firm (Houston) announced that it plans to close 200 stores over the next 18 months. The company has already closed about 90 stores within the past year.

The company hopes that the closures will improve performance as it simultaneously seeks to turnaround declining sales and boost margins with private-label products. Through these endeavors, the company hopes to boost its revenue to $4 billion within the next five years.

The news comes on the heels of the disclosure of a financial scandal involving its parent company, Steinhoff International (Amsterdam, Netherlands), which acquired Mattress Firm last year for $3.8 billion. It was revealed this week that Steinhoff “is quickly running out of cash amid an accounting investigation,” reports Houston Business Journal.