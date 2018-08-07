Mattress Firm Explores Bankruptcy

Amid financial turmoil and rising competition from e-commerce mattress companies and Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), Houston-based Mattress Firm is reportedly contemplating filing for bankruptcy.

A major culprit of its financial troubles, according to Reuters, are its pricy leases for its some 3000 stores, many of which are losing money. Mattress Firm is owned by Steinhoff Intl. (Stellenbosch, South Africa), which acquired the company for $3.8 billion in 2016. Steinhoff has been working to restructure the company’s debt and recently tapped consulting firm AlixPartners LLP to form a turnaround strategy and plan for a potential bankruptcy.

According to Piper Jaffray Cos. analysts, who wrote a research note on the subject last week, filing for bankruptcy would allow Mattress Firm to “clean up” its real estate portfolio, improving its cash flow and profitability.