Mattress Firm Plans More Closures

Houston-based Mattress Firm is reportedly planning another round of store closures. After having previously announced intentions to shutter about 200 stores when the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, court filings now show that it is looking to close 99 more stores.

The company has asked permission from the court to reject leases on 99 stores throughout the country. This would be done as a way to save approximately $1.2 million per month in rent and associated costs, according to Furniture Today.