May Retail Sales Show Solid Gain

U.S. retail sales (excluding auto sales) rose .5 percent in May, according to a report from the U.S. Commerce Department reported by MarketWatch. April sales were also revised to show a .3 percent increase from initial reports of a 0.2% decline.

Many sectors showed positive growth in May, with the only declines coming from food and beverage stores, department stores and miscellaneous stores and clothing. Non-store retail sales, which include e-commerce sales, rose 1.4 percent in May, that sector’s strongest gain since January.