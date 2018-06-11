McDonald’s Debuts $250M Chicago HQ

McDonald’s (Chicago) has moved its corporate headquarters to Chicago’s West Loop after 47 years in the suburb of Oak Brook, Ill.

The $250 million building, opening today (Monday, June 11), is part of the company’s goal of becoming a “more modern and progressive burger company,” said CEO Steve Easterbrook, according to CNBC. The facility in the trendy neighborhood is intended to attract and retain top talent, with employees amenities abound.

The new offices include a McDonald’s restaurant that’s open to the public, featuring menu items from around the world; a second-floor Hamburger University, where manager training will take place; a third-floor test kitchen; a sixth-floor employee café with stadium seating and a tech bar; “work neighborhoods” with huddle rooms, communal tables, individual workstations, private phone rooms and personal lockers; along with a fitness center on the ninth floor and outdoor terraces with city views.