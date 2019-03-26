McDonald’s to Overhaul Drive-Thru Tech

McDonald’s (Chicago) has signed its largest deal in 20 years, purchasing Dynamic Yield (New York) for more than $300 million to overhaul its drive-thru with technology that will personalize the experience for its customers.

Dynamic Yield specializes in personalization and decision logic technology, according to CNBC, and its tech will allow McDonald’s to make its drive-thru menu board dynamic, adapting to factors such as weather and current restaurant traffic. It’s been testing the service at several of its U.S. locations over the past year and it plans to roll it out to more locations this year, eventually scaling international.

Dynamic Yield remains a standalone company and will continue to work with other clients.