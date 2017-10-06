M.C.Overalls to Debut in London

M.C.Overalls (London) will be opening its first permanent bricks-and-mortar store sometime in the next five weeks. The store will be located in London’s iconic Carnaby Street shopping destination in a 600-square-foot space.

The brand was revived earlier this year and was originally founded in 1908. The company launched its online shop this summer, as well as a pop-up shop in the city. It intends to open more stores after launching this flagship.

“The idea of relying on only selling wholesale to grow the brand was a risk we did not want to take, so (we) have decided to invest much more time and money in facing our consumers directly and showing them what we are about,” M.C.Overalls General Manager Bryan York said, according to Drapers.