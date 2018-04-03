Meijer Debuts Surf, Skateboard Apparel

Grocer Meijer (Grand Rapids, Mich.) has partnered with an apparel company that specializes in snow and skateboard apparel, called NEFF (Camarillo, Calif.), to appeal to younger, primarily male consumers. The products have been made available in most of its stores across six states, and the remainder of its locations will offer the products by this fall.

"We are excited to bring NEFF to Meijer because the brand celebrates fun and individuality," said Meijer’s Shawn T. Colley, Divisional Merchandising Manager of Men's Apparel and Team Sports, in a statement released by the company. "We believe our customers will appreciate the quality and depth of the NEFF assortment … [which] offers many styles and looks that will enable them to be relevant and authentic. We are extremely pleased with the initial success of the brand."

In addition to this apparel expansion, the retailer recently introduced its own line for young men, called Edgar + Ash, which offers jackets, hoodies, flannel shirts, novelty tees and more. Meijer operates 235 superstores and groceries throughout the Midwest.