Melting Pot Reimagines Restaurant

The Melting Pot Restaurant (Tampa) is in the process of updating its restaurant concept and store design.

The new plan will debut in late spring in a New Jersey store, and will feature an open-design layout with an expanded retail area as well as a cheese and chocolate open-show kitchen. The design will also highlight a craft cocktail-focused bar design and a wine tasting area, according to Chain Store Age.

These additional sections will provide a variety of dining areas so that patrons can dine according to their choice of atmosphere, including in a traditional interactive experience as well as a “fun and eclectic variety of casual dining and social bar personalities that will give our guests the option to dine how and when they like,” according to Mike Lester, president of The Melting Pot Restaurants.