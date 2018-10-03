Men’s Wearhouse Names New Exec

Tailored Brands (Houston) announced that it has named Carrie Ask as the brand president for its Men’s Wearhouse and Moores banners.

Ask joins the company from Levi Strauss & Co. (San Francisco), where she was executive vp and president, global retail. She oversaw more than 2900 retail stores for the brand globally. She also has previously worked for Nike (Beaverton, Ore.), Petco (San Diego) and Target (Minneapolis).

Ask succeeds Scott Norris, who has been in the role since 2014, according to Chain Store Age. Norris will now take on the role of chief merchandising officer for both banners.