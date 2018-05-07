Met Debuts ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Exhibit

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute unveils today its highly anticipated exhibition – this year featuring fashion designs in the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” – at the annual Met Gala. Garments on display include fashions from the likes of designers Rick Owens, Rodarte, Lanvin, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the theme is intended to examine how the Catholic Church has inspired fashion through history. “The heart of Catholicism is a storytelling tradition, so I wanted the show to unravel a series of stories and convsersations, which to me is part of the Catholic imagination,” said the Costume Institute’s Curator in charge, Andrew Bolton. “It’s meant to stimulate discussion,” he added.

To illuminate aspects of the collection that could be misconstrued as “inflammatory,” Bolton consulted with American Priest James Martin S.J. Bolton also ventured to the Vatican 12 times to present the idea and win over members of Pope Francis’ inner circle, reports WWD.