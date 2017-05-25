Miansai Kicks Off Mobile Tour

Miansai (Miami) will be taking its accessories to the streets this summer as it deploys a fleet of vintage vehicles to vacation destinations around the country to sell its wares.

The company has renovated and remodeled two vintage Airstream trailers, two vintage Piaggio Ape scooters and a 1976 Fiat for the endeavor. The vehicles will travel to locations including Palm Beach, New York and even in the Los Angeles and Miami airports. Shoppers and fans can follow the vehicles’ courses via the brand’s website and social media channels.

The interiors of the vehicles have been customized to reflect the products, with details such as custom-made walnut furniture and antique light fixtures, reports Women’s Wear Daily.