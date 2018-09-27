Michael Kors Acquires Versace

The company plans to change its name to Capri Holdings once the deal closes
Michael Kors Holdings (New York) announced that the company has officially acquired Milan-based Versace brand, as previously rumored.
The $2.1 billion deal is set to close in the fourth quarter, at which point the company will change its name to Capri Holdings, in a move that Women’s Wear Daily says mirrors Coach’s transformation last year into Tapestry Inc. (New York).
Once the deal is finalized, the company plans to put a hold on acquiring other brands so that it can grow Versace into a $2 billion brand and pay down its post-deal debt load. Within the past year, the company also acquired Jimmy Choo.