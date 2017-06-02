Michael Kors Closing 100-plus Stores

Michael Kors (London) announced plans to close between 100 and 125 of its bricks-and-mortar stores over the next two years. It has not released the locations that will close nor when those closures will take place. Closing the locations is expected to save the company about $60 million a year and will enable it to instead focus on its most productive stores.

Despite these closures, the company does plan to open new stores, particularly throughout Asia, where it is looking to expand its footprint. This year, it is opening 50 stores throughout the region. The company also has plans to renovate 100 existing stores over the next two years, reports Chicago Tribune.