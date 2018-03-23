Michaels Revamping Framing Department

Michaels (Irving, Texas) announced that it will be closing all 94 of the stores under its Aaron Brothers banner this year. The stores specialize in custom and ready-made frames and art.

Instead, the retailer is going to transition the Aaron Brothers brand as a store-within-a-store concept within the custom-framing departments of all of its 1300 Michaels stores. This follows news that custom framing sales have been weak in Michaels stores, and the company is pursuing a variety of ways to boost sales, including partnering with television personalities Drew and Jonathon Scott.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Aaron Brothers stores did not contribute to the company’s operating income. Last year, the banner had sales of $110 million while closing 15 stores.