Michaels to Shutter Pat Catan’s Banner

The Michaels Companies Inc. (Irvine, Texas) will be shuttering stores under its Pat Catan’s banner.

The banner currently operates 36 stores throughout the midwest. While details were not available as to when those stores would close, a press release did state that up to a dozen of the shuttered stores will be rebranded and reopened later this year under the company’s namesake banner.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Rubin explained that Pat Catan’s Arts & Crafts stores have “struggled in the face of industry headwinds.”