Microsoft Close Securing to London Flagship

Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.) is reportedly close to securing a store in London. This would be the company’s first U.K. flagship store.

The location that the company is in advanced talks about is on Regent Street in Oxford Circus, in the storefront that is currently occupied by United Colours of Benetton (Ponzano Veneto, Italy). The deal has not been finalized but is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The deal is expected to be for a 10-year lease, assuming all goes through, reports Retail Week. The company previously was close to signing a deal for another site on Regent Street, but it fell through.