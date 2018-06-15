Microsoft Explores Cashier-Less Checkout

The company is reportedly creating technology that it is showcasing to retailers including Walmart
Posted June 15, 2018

Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.) is reportedly working on technology to rival Amazon’s (Seattle) cashier-less checkout. 

While the company has not confirmed the news, multiple sources have told Reuters that the company is developing systems to track what shoppers put in their carts and are actively showcasing that technology to various retailers, including Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.)

Amazon has already debuted this technology in its Amazon Go store, which is currently in operation in Seattle and slated to open two additional stores in Chicago and San Francisco.

The U.S. market for automated checkout is estimated to be worth $50 billion.

