Microsoft to Open London Flagship

Microsoft will open its first European store tomorrow on London’s Oxford Circus – and just down the street from Apple’s Regent Street flagship, according to CNBC. The almost 22,000 square foot flagship will be the brand’s third flagship location, following Sydney and New York City.

“This is our very first foray into Europe, and we couldn’t be more pleased to be in London,” Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela said in an interview Tuesday.

The three-story store features a gaming room, a customized McLaren sport car on display, meeting rooms for enterprise clients and a digital classroom.