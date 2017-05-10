Missguided Opens Second Store

Missguided (Salford Quays, U.K.) has opened its second bricks-and-mortar store. Located at the Westfield Stratford City mall in London, the 20,000-square-foot store, designed by Dalziel and Pow (London), is meant to bring the brand’s online experience to life.

Designed as an “on-air” television studio concept, it features a constantly changing space with various “sharable” experiences customers can share on social media. It also does not feature any traditional navigation paths; instead, customers are encouraged to explore the space, which is fashioned as a series of lifestyle stage sets, reports Chain Store Age.

Fitting rooms are placed at the front of the store and shoppers are encouraged to share their outfits with friends, both online and off. To encourage offline sharing, the area is set up like a lounge, inspired by a Miami Beach pool party, with palm trees surrounding the space and an animated swimming pool projected on the ceiling.