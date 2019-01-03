Mobile Sales Increase 14%

Retail sales made from smartphones rose 14 percent during the third quarter of 2018 in the U.S., according to a study from Paris-based adtech firm Criteo.

Mobile Marketer reports that mobile transactions made up 40 percent of North American sales while they made up 52 percent of sales in the Asia Pacific region for the quarter.

It found that retailers that actively advertise shopping apps generate 63 percent of all transactions from mobile devices. In fact, it found that the conversion rate on shopping apps in North America was more than three times higher than on its mobile web and about two times higher than on desktops.