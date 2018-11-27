Mobile Wallet Slow to Take Off in US

A new study by Merchant Machine, a company that compares merchant accounts and card payment methods, reveals the latest trends in mobile payment behavior – most notably, that United States consumers are among the slowest to adapt to the digital checkout method.

Mobile wallets are most popular in China and Norway by a long shot, at 47 percent and 42 percent, respectively. The U.S. and Canada were among the lowest adoption rate, at 17 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Occasional “mobile payment” users are still more frequent (64 percent) than those who have fully committed to maintaining a “mobile wallet” (39 percent) – that is, a mobile app that organizes digital payment methods for frequent use, such as Apple/Android/Samsung Pay.

Of the three major mobile wallet platforms, Apple Pay was the most enrolled and had the most frequent one-time and weekly use. Of standalone mobile payment platforms, WeChat Pay was most popular by far, with more than 600 million users, compared to Apple Pay’s 87 million users.