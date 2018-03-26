ModCloth CEO Leaves Walmart

ModCloth (San Francisco) CEO and retail veteran Matt Kaness has departed from the women’s apparel brand a year after Walmart Stores (Bentonville, Ark.) purchased it. The departure allegedly came as Walmart requested Kaness to relocate from San Francisco to Los Angeles and Kaness declined.

Walmart acquired ModCloth last March to add to its subsidiary Jet.com’s fashion offerings. Kaness continued to run the retail operation for the next few months, reports Recode, after which his title was downgraded to Executive in Residence. Walmart has confirmed the departure, but Kaness did not provide a response to requests for comment on the exit.

Prior to joining ModCloth as CEO in 2015, Kaness served as Chief Strategy Officer of Urban Outfitters (Philadelphia). Under Kaness’ leadership, ModCloth grew its private-label and showroom strategies but struggled to repay debt and was unable to secure new venture funding, leading to the less than $50 million sale of the company to Walmart.

Former Bonobos (New York) CFO Antonio Nieves, also a former CFO for ModCloth, is now CEO of the women’s fashion brand.