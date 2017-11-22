ModCloth Closing Site for Black Friday

ModCloth (San Francisco) announced a campaign encouraging customers to abandon Black Friday shopping this year, and, according to a press release, instead “spend the holiday as it should be spent, with family, friends and leftover pie.”

To that end, the e-retailer is kicking off a #BlackFridayBreakup campaign that includes closing down its website for the day. This is intended to benefit shoppers as well as employees.

Another element of the campaign includes encouraging visitors to instead engage with charities and give back to others. Consequently, the company is asking visitors to nominate “community heroes” who give back to their community, who can win money for their causes.