ModCloth Expands Retail Stores

Modcloth (San Francisco) announced that it will be opening a wave of brick-and-mortar stores after years of operating almost entirely online.

The company’s first store will open today in San Francisco. It has plans to open additional stores in New York, Washington and Los Angeles later this year and potentially up to eight stores opening next year, according to Business Insider. It currently operates one brick-and-mortar store in Austin, Texas, which opened in 2016.

The stores, which are being called FitShops, will feature a sample of items from the company’s website that shoppers can try on and then order, which will be delivered later to their homes within two to four days. The stores will also feature a selection of one-of-a-kind, locally-curated vintage items for purchase.

This move follows the company’s acquisition last year by Walmart’s (Bentonville, Ark.) subsidiary Jet.com (Hoboken, N.J.) for an estimated $50 million to $75 million.