Modcloth Opens NY Store

Modcloth (Los Angeles) has kicked off what its Chief Executive Officer Antonio Nieves is calling “a re-unveiling of the brand, to a broader community.”

The statement came as the company opened its fourth brick-and-mortar store, which is the first of a nationwide rollout the company is planning: By the end of the year, it intends to have 19 physical stores in operation. It also operates stores in Austin, Texas; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C.

The stores, called “FitShops,” will be stocked with samples that showcase the brand’s full assortment and are available for customers to try on. Customers can then place orders to have selections shipped to their home, according to Glossy.

In addition, Modcloth also has launched its first wholesale partnership with Nordstrom (Seattle), which will begin selling its products in about 20 stores, starting later this month.